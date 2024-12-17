Frank Bellotti, former Mass. lieutenant governor and attorney general, dies at 101

Frank Bellotti, the Massachusetts lieutenant governor and state attorney general who lived to be 101, has died, his family announced Tuesday.

Bellotti served as a Navy SEAL during World War II and went on to make an impact throughout his life in the worlds of law, politics and business. His wife, Maggie Bellotti, died less than a year ago at the age of 98.

"His life spanned more than a century and was wholly dedicated to serving others," the Bellotti family said. "He was ever the devoted family man. He and Maggie lovingly raised 12 children, instilling in them the values of discipline, leadership, and compassion."

The family statement continued, "Many remember him as Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General, and we still hear stories from the countless people who considered him a mentor. He shaped policies with integrity and wisdom, always striving to positively impact the lives of those he served."

Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti, who served in the Massachusetts House in the 1990s, said, "My dad was my North Star and supported me always, as he did all his kids. I'll miss our talks about his rich political history dating back to the 60’s and we will forever hold dear over 50 years of Sunday dinners we shared."

Bellotti is survived by 11 children, 25 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Information regarding arrangements will be shared soon, the family said.

Gov. Maura Healey, a former attorney general herself, remembered Bellotti fondly in comments on Tuesday.

"You know, Frank Bellotti is one of a kind, and I had the privilege of having him as a mentor and as a friend. I saw firsthand the work, the indelible impact he made on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and particularly the attorney general's office, and he also is known nationally for so many decades as just the best attorney general around the country. A lot of people benefitted from his mentorship."

"It's very sad," Healey added. "Frank lived a really long and full life, but you know, sadly, he's passed, and so my thoughts and warm hugs go out to the Bellotti family... I know everyone is shedding a tear today. We knew the day was going to come. He was a great man, a great leader. I'll miss him dearly."