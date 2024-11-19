[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of Boston's best known restaurateurs may be opening multiple new businesses within a North End space.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Frank DePasquale has proposed opening a restaurant, cafe, and cooking school where a vacant strip of storefronts between Hanover Street and Salem Street currently sits, with the plans also including an Italian furniture store and an Italian clothing store. The post mentions that DePasquale, who is behind Bricco, Mare, Il Panino, Assaggio, Fratelli, AquaPazza, Quattro, and Frank and Nick's, had purchased the entire Cross Street block in 2023 for $8 million last year.

The Zoning Board of Appeal gave its approval of the plans today, with one of the next steps being to meet with the Boston Licensing Board about the two-story restaurant and cafe.

