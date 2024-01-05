Franklin crash snarls traffic on I-495

A crash on Interstate 495 in Franklin, Massachusetts, is causing traffic problems Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly before 4 p.m. that the rollover crash happened at Exit 41.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The left lanes were initially closed northbound and southbound. The southbound side has since fully reopened, but the two left lanes remained closed northbound.

Hours after the crash, traffic was still backed up for miles.