Franklin

Franklin crash snarls traffic on I-495

A crash in Franklin, Massachusetts, left traffic at a standstill on Interstate 495 northbound

NBC10 Boston

A crash on Interstate 495 in Franklin, Massachusetts, is causing traffic problems Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly before 4 p.m. that the rollover crash happened at Exit 41.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The left lanes were initially closed northbound and southbound. The southbound side has since fully reopened, but the two left lanes remained closed northbound.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hours after the crash, traffic was still backed up for miles.

This article tagged under:

Franklin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us