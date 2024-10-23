Fire breaks out at St. Mary's Church in Franklin

A fire broke out at a Roman Catholic church in Franklin, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, postponing scheduled services for one of their priests who died earlier this month.

People were asked to avoid the area as the Franklin police and fire departments responded to St. Mary's Parish at 1 Church Square for the fire. Flames didn't appear to be visible from the exterior of the church, however smoke could be seen coming from some of the windows.

Thankfully there were no injuries reported, police said.

There was a prayer vigil that had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday for Reverend John Sullivan, known as "Father Jack," who died on Oct. 13 after a brief illness. The public had been invited to attend the event, which had to be canceled due to the fire.

Father Jack Sullivan's funeral mass had been planned for the following day, Thursday at noon, but all services scheduled for Oct. 24 have also been postponed due to the incident Wednesday night.

Additionally, all other services at the church have been postponed, according to police.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage to the historic building, or what caused the fire.