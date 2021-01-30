Mass. Man, 27, Dies in Rollover Crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

A 27-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday evening in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to reports of a rollover crash around 5:35 p.m. about a half mile north of Exit 5 in North Attleboro. Police say the collision involved two vehicles, one driver was killed while the other was uninjured.

The man who died was driving a Toyota Corolla that collided with the other vehicle before rolling over. The driver, from Franklin, was taken with serious injuries to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he later died, police said. His name is not being released at this time.

A 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington, was driving the other vehicle, also a Toyota. She was not hurt in the crash, police said.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal collision, which closed the right travel lane of the highway for two hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and Fire and EMS from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield.

The crash remains under investigation.