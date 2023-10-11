Franklin police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Police in Franklin, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities said Wednesday that they were looking for 15-year-old Jazlyn Rodrigues, who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Rodrigues is described as being a Hispanic girl who has dark, curly hair with blonde highlights. Police did not give additional physical characteristics, but shared a photo of her.

She left her home on Woodview Way in Franklin around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said. At the time, she was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-528-1212 or dial 911.