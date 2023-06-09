Free Blue Line rides, other alternatives announced for upcoming Sumner Tunnel closure

Massachusetts transportation officials are rolling out a plan to move people between the North End and East Boston this summer during the nearly two-month-long closure of the Sumner Tunnel, and the plan includes free rides on the MBTA's Blue Line.

The Sumner — which houses Route 1A south and moves traffic from East Boston and Logan Airport to Boston and I-93 — will be closed from July 5 through Aug. 31 for major repair work.

The agency is even taking out full page newspaper ads telling people to use Logan Express busses, the Blue or Silver Lines or ferries.

MassDOT announced Friday alternative travel options during that closure, which is set to include free Blue Line rides heading both directions across the entire lines. Gates will be open at all Blue Line stations, from Bowdoin to Wonderland.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The state announced several other accommodations on Friday to help ease travel headaches during the tunnel closure, including discounted tolls for those registered in the Resident Discount Program on the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel, and free rides on the East Boston ferry.

The MBTA is also adding a new ferry service between Lynn and Central Wharf in Boston to provide another travel option during the closure.

February, March and April tend to be big months for potholes as the weather shifts,

There also will be reduced costs to take the Commuter Rail in the North Shore area, and additional accommodations offered for the Logan Express.

“We know the closure of the Sumner Tunnel will be a daily impact to those living, working, and traveling in this region,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca said. “The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is a crucial investment in transportation infrastructure in the Commonwealth, and we are working hard to provide as many mitigation measures as possible to those impacted." I want to thank our partners for their efforts in creating mitigation options while this work is ongoing, and our residents and travelers for their willingness to explore alternative travel options over the next two months.”

A second full closure of the Sumner Tunnel has been planned for a similar period during summer 2024.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project represents a $160 million investment. The tunnel was originally built in the 1930s, and is the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts.