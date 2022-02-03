Free N95 Masks Begin Arriving at Pharmacies

Free N95 masks are now available at local pharmacies nationwide as a means to continue combatting COVID-19 and its variants.

The federal government is shipping 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and community centers across the country to distribute.

You are limited to receiving three masks.

The masks are from the strategic national stockpile, that’s the federal government’s surplus of supplies that it can dip into when states are overwhelmed.

Last month, the CDC recommended people wear N95 masks as a better way to fight the spread of the contagious omicron variant, saying it was much more effective that a cloth mask.

You do not need to show an ID or a health insurance card to receive your masks.