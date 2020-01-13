Freezing Drizzle Monday Evening, Significant Snow Ahead

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible Monday evening for areas northwest of Boston.

A light glaze of ice accumulation and light snowflakes will create new slick spots on the roads through about midnight for especially southern and central New Hampshire and Downeast Maine. Boston and areas southeast will continue to have light patchy drizzle, but temps don't drop to freezing until after midnight, and by that time, we should dry off a bit.

Dryer air returns for the late overnight forecast, but still, some icy spots could linger as temperatures drop to the 20s and low 30s north and west by daybreak.

We have a brighter sky for Tuesday with several hours of sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, in the 30s to lower 40s from north to south, with a breeze from the northeast at 10 mph. A more significant front crosses at night, with a period of snow for northern New England, with a few inches possible in the mountains. Otherwise, there will just be a few rain or snow showers, with temperatures again in the 20s north, 30s south.

Wednesday features some warmer weather for southern New England, with a high temperature close to 50, remaining mostly cloudy north with a high in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday, we have yet another system with a warm front and a cold front. A period of snow to the north may generate several inches for the ski areas. Some rain showers may change to snow squalls south. Temperatures will top out in the 40s in the morning, then crash down through the 30s and 20s in the afternoon as the wind increases from the northwest, gusting past 45 mph by nightfall. Strong high pressure from Canada brings sunshine and very cold air for Friday, with high temperatures in the teens north and 20s south, wind continuing to gust past 30 mph.

Friday night is clear and very cold, then a storm impacts New England on Saturday with heavy snow developing in the afternoon and evening, changing to rain along the south coast at night. Otherwise, snow will end early Sunday, becoming windy and staying cold. Where it is all snow, we may have more than 10 inches, then it is very wintry as seen here in our First Alert to 10-Day Forecast.