Local
freezing rain

Freezing Rain Blamed for 11-Vehicle Pileup in Maine

The Interstate 95 northbound lane was closed for about two hours while cars were removed and the roadway was treated

By Associated Press and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Associated Press and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Freezing rain that caught motorists by surprise is being blamed for a 11-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 in the Maine towns of Pittsfield and Palmyra.

One minor injury was reported in the crashes that took place on Friday night.

State police say the incident, which involved nine cars, a wrecker and a tractor-trailer truck, began when a car skidded into the median and a tow-truck was called to the scene.

Local

Weather 2 hours ago

Temperatures Drop Sunday Before Snow Breaks Out Monday Night

New England Patriots 3 hours ago

Like Last Season, Table Set for Patriots to Right Ship

As troopers arrived the interstate became ice covered.

As other vehicles entered the crash zone they were unable to slow down and secondary crashes blocked the northbound lane.

The Maine Department of Transportation was notified, and the northbound lane was closed for about two hours while cars were removed and the roadway was treated. Troopers escorted motorists from their crashed vehicles to the high embankment along the road for their safety as vehicles continued to crash.

Police say freezing rain, the ice-covered roadway, and motorists going too fast for conditions all contributed to the crashes.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

freezing rainMaineMaine State Policemaine dotpileup
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us