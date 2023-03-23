Freight Train Carrying Trash and Recycling Derails in Ayer, Mass.: PHOTOS

A freight train derailed in Ayer, Massachusetts, Thursday, prompting local firefighters to urge people to avoid the area.

The derailment took place near Sculley Road, according to the Ayer Fire Department. They noted in a Facebook post that, "The railroad cars involved do NOT contain hazardous materials."

Footage from the scene shows several train cars turned over, with their cargo spilled onto the side of the tracks.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Most of the cars in the train were still on the tracks.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet shortly after 1 p.m. that they were notified of the derailment. They said the 10 derailed cars were carrying trash and recycling and that no hazardous materials were involved.

MEMA State Control has been notified of a train derailment in @TownOfAyer. The 10 derailed cars were reportedly carrying trash/recycling -- NO hazardous materials involved. Our Regional Coordinator is in communication w/ Ayer FD. No outstanding requests for state assistance. — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 23, 2023

NBC10 Boston A derailed freight train in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.