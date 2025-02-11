French bulldog reunited with Dorchester family after theft

A dog is back with his family after being stolen last week in Boston.

Bodega, a French bulldog, wandered away in Dorchester and was picked up Wednesday by two individuals on a scooter who were last seen with the dog in the area of ​​Quincy and Ceylon streets, police said.

On Monday, his owners say their wish came true. Police knocked on their door and handed him over.

Police said Bodega was found nearby on Quincy Street.

The dog is staying at the home of another family member Monday night.

Boston police are looking for the people who stole a French bulldog named Bodega.

"Very happy. Very excited," one of the dog's owners told NBC10 Boston. "I heard him coming up the stairs, I could hear his little footsteps."

Alisha Contreras, also a dog owner, lives downstairs and felt like she got her own dog returned.

"He was really nervous and just so happy to be here," she said after seeing him Monday.

Her heart has ached the last few days for Bodega and his owners.

"I felt sad, also, because I know how much my neighbor loves his dog, and, like, his dog is so nice and just caring," Contreras said.

She said she has a message to the people who stole Bodega.

"Why would you do such a thing?" she asked. "That's just, like, an evil thing to do."

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4275.

"He's part of the family and we have been with him since he was a baby," she said.