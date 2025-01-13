Boston restaurant talk

French eatery, TGI Fridays, iconic Route 1 deli among recent restaurant closures

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 6, 2024, and January 12, 2025.

Marseille in Boston's South End Is Closing
A French restaurant is shutting down after being in business for a bit under two years.
Full Story

TGI Fridays in Braintree Has Closed
A restaurant chain that shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts early last year has closed another in the local area, and it now has only three locations remaining inside Route 495.
Full Story

Karl's Sausage Kitchen & European Market in Peabody Is Closing
An iconic North Shore market and deli that is known for its German food is saying farewell.
Full Story

Descendant Detroit Style Pizza to Open at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay
The people behind a pair of pizza spots in Toronto that feature an increasingly popular style of pizza will be bringing a location to Boston.
Full Story

Local

New England 2 hours ago

We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Sports Sunday 4 mins ago

Perry: NFL sources share dubious reactions to Pats' front office setup

Harrison's Roast Beef Has Reopened in North Andover
A decades-old roast beef joint north of Boston that shut down in 2023 is back in its old home.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us