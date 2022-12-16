Friday's Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals So Far, Latest Damage Reports

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Friday morning.
Some areas have seen as much as 7 inches fall already.
Others have seen damage resulting from the winter storms, such as trees and utility lines coming down.
Here are the latest snowfall totals for Friday's storm, from SKYWARN reports:
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
- Buckland, Mass. - 6 inches (Elevation 1200 feet) as of 7 a.m.
- South Ashfield, Mass - 6 inches (Elevation 975 feet) as of 7 a.m.
- Buckland, Mass. - 3 inches (Elevation 700 feet) as of 7:20 a.m.
- Plainfield, Mass. 7 inches as of 7:42 a.m.
- Westhampton, Mass. - 4 inches (Elevation 1200 feet) as of 8 a.m.
- Chester, Mass. - Round Hill: 7 inches as of 8:08 a.m.
There have also been several damage reports Friday morning, from the wet snow and wind.
- Ashfield, Mass. - Creamery Road - Tree down on Wires, 843 Bug Hill Road - Tree down on Wires
- Chesterfield, Mass. - 25 Willcut Road - Tree limb and Wires down on a car - no injuries
- Ashfield, Mass. - Tree down on Creamery Road at Spruce Corner Road
- Granville, Mass. - Main Road - Tree down on Wires
- Ashfield, Mass. - Spruce Corner Road - Power lines down, Conway Road - Trees down
- Conway, Mass. -- Power lines down on Ives Road
- Chester, Mass. -- Multiple Trees down on Round Hill Road
- Otis, Mass. -- Lee-Westfield Road at Evergreen - Wires Down
- Chesterfield, Mass.-- Sugar Hill Road - Tree down on Wires
There have also been several reports of wind gusts over 40 mph:
- Milton, Mass. - Blue Hill - non-asos: 45 mph - 7:56 a.m.
- Plymouth, Mass. - 49 mph - 8:01 a.m.
- Orleans, Mass. - 43 mph - 8:19 a.m.
- Plymouth, Mass. - 50 mph - 8:21 mph
- Westerly, Rhode Island - 40 mph 8:23 a.m.
- Winthrop, Mass. - 42 mph 8:24 a.m.