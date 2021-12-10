‘Frightened' Abandoned Dog Rescued From Port-a-Potty in Brookline Construction Site

A dog was found abandoned inside a port-a-potty at a Brookline, Massachusetts, construction site Thursday night, animal rescue officials said.

The corgi mix was taped into a box but had managed to get her head and two front legs free. After she was found, she was taken to the MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, where staff found she was "unharmed and stable, but frightened," MSPCA officials said in a statement.

The dog is 22 lbs. and believed to be about 5 years old. She'll be recuperating at the MSPCA's adoption center in Jamaica Plain for seven days before being placed into a new home, officials said.

Brookline police are investigating who abandoned the dog. The construction site where she was found is at 19 Colchester Street, and she was inside a box for an O-Cedar EasyWring bucket and mop, according to the MSPCA. She wasn't wearing a collar or identification tags and doesn't have a microchip.

Anyone with information about the dog was being asked to call Brookline police at 617-730-2730 or the MSPCA's law enforcement department at 800-522-6008.