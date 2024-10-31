‘Frightening' warmth: Halloween forecast looks downright balmy

Happy Halloween! To your ghoulish delight, there will be plenty of warm treats in the forecast. Highs creep up to the 80-degree mark in many towns and cities snapping records along the way while we maintain an eerie breeze from the southwest.

Spooky clouds may dart in and out from time to time, but this a mostly bright finish to October. Warmth lingers into the evening, to comfort wandering souls in search of sweet handouts.

Although the front will pass in the midday hours Thursday, we’re still holding on to the warm temperatures. Again, we leap into the upper 70s, but this is with a lot more wind and a few more clouds. There could even be a quick shower, but overall it will be dry... again.

Colder air pours in for the weekend. Saturday’s high falls back to the 50s and there will be lots of frost by Sunday morning. The warmth is undaunted, however. We’re seeing signs that the 70s will return after Election Day.