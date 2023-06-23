Frozen fruit at Mass. Aldi, Trader's Joe's locations recalled over listeria concerns

Several lines of frozen fruit, sold at popular retailers like Trader Joe's and Target, have been recalled over concerns about possible listeria contamination.

Sunrise Growers has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products, tied to pineapple it said was provided by a third party supplier. The products could be contaminated by listeria, although there have been no illnesses associated with the recall.

The products impacted were sent to a number of well-known retailers, including Trader Joe's and Aldi locations in Massachusetts, and Target stores nationwide.

Listeria can cause a potentially fatal infection, and is especially dangerous in young children, frail and elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Mild cases in healthy people can cause symptoms like high fevers and severe headaches.

Full details on the exact products recalled can be found here.