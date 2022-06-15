Feds Order MBTA to Fix 4 Areas of Concern, Including Safety Operations

The MBTA was ordered on Wednesday to fix safety issues in four areas.

The Federal Transit Administration began investigating the MBTA in April after a recent death and several incidents that caused injuries. The directives issued by the federal agency require the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to collaborate on fixing the issues and improve the culture of safety at the MBTA.

The FTA gave the following areas of concern for the MBTA:

Operating Control Center staffing;

General safety operating procedures;

Delayed critical maintenance; and

Lapses in staff safety certifications.

Federal transit overseers will wrap up their on-site inspections of the MBTA this week, and they have already flagged a quartet of major safety issue areas they want the agency to address quickly, the T's top safety official said Monday.

The Department of Public Utilities is being required to seven outstanding safety issues from an October 2019 audit, covering these issues the FTA outlined:

hazard management;

accident investigations;

corrective action plans;

and rules compliance.

"Safety is our number one priority and must be the primary focus for the MBTA and the DPU," FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in a statement. "Every transit passenger deserves a safe ride. Every transit worker deserves a safe workplace. The MBTA must immediately take action to improve its safety procedures for its passengers and workers."

