FTA to Release Findings From MBTA Safety Report

In the middle of the month-long closure of the MBTA's Orange Line, federal investigators are set to release their findings following a probe into the transit authority's safety practices.

The Federal Transit Administration is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning, to discuss the results of a final safety inspection on the MBTA and its state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

The safety management inspection of the troubled public transit system has been a months-long process, and followed several high profile incidents that resulted in the death or injury of its riders. Since the federal review was announced in May, there have been multiple additional episodes involving the MBTA, including the passenger evacuation onto the Mystic River bridge when an Orange Line train caught fire.

The FTA got involved after the death of a 39-year-old man earlier this year, whose arm got stuck in the doorway of a Red Line train at the Broadway platform and was dragged.

In June, federal officials issued a number of safety directives concerning staffing at the Operations Control Center, general safety operating procedures, delayed critical maintenance and lapses in staff safety certifications.

The MBTA has said that in response, it's made a number of changes. The directives are also a big reason for the ongoing shutdown of the Orange Line, as crews work around the clock to get repair work done.

The Federal Transit Administration will hold its news conferences at 10:30 Wednesday morning to discuss its findings.