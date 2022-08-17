Local

Mike Pence

Full Itinerary: Former VP Mike Pence Visits New Hampshire Wednesday

Pence is in the Granite State Wednesday, making several appearances throughout the day

By Matt Fortin

Former Vice President Mike Pence is in New Hampshire Wednesday, where he will make appearances at a series of events.

Pence's first stop of the day is in Manchester, where he is headlining the "Politics & Eggs" event at Saint Anselm College. Politics & Eggs is a forum that is held for presidential candidates, political leaders, analysts and commentators when they visit the Granite State.

From there, Pence will make several other stops throughout the day, including in Meredith for a law enforcement roundtable and in Bretton Woods to be the keynote speaker for a GOP event.

Here is the former Vice President's full agenda for his trip to New Hampshire Wednesday:

  • Politics & Eggs - 8 a.m. in Manchester
  • Pence Tours Plastic Techniques and Participates in Business Roundtable - 9:30 a.m. in Manchester
  • Law Enforcement Roundtable with Tim Lang - 12 p.m. in Meredith
  • Meet and Greet with Carrie Gendreau - 3 p.m. in Littleton
  • Tri-County GOP - 4:30 p.m. in Bretton Woods

