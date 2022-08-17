Full Itinerary: Former VP Mike Pence Visits New Hampshire Wednesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence is in New Hampshire Wednesday, where he will make appearances at a series of events.

Pence's first stop of the day is in Manchester, where he is headlining the "Politics & Eggs" event at Saint Anselm College. Politics & Eggs is a forum that is held for presidential candidates, political leaders, analysts and commentators when they visit the Granite State.

From there, Pence will make several other stops throughout the day, including in Meredith for a law enforcement roundtable and in Bretton Woods to be the keynote speaker for a GOP event.

Here is the former Vice President's full agenda for his trip to New Hampshire Wednesday:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.