Fund created to support cannabis equity businesses has $0 a year later

By Cassie McGrath

A bill passed by the Massachusetts legislature last August created a new fund that promised millions of dollars to equity-owned cannabis businesses. But nearly a year later, not a single dollar has been handed out because the fund remains empty.

Chapter 180, passed last summer, created a Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund, intended to take 15% of the revenue collected from the sale of cannabis and give it to social equity and economic empowerment businesses, two licenses that are given to entrepreneurs who come from marginalized groups or who were harmed by the war on drugs.

