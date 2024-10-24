Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wethersfield, Conn. firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been set for Firefighter Robert Sharkevich, Sr.

Sharkevich, 66, was a Wethersfield volunteer firefighter helping fight the Hawthorne fire in Berlin on Tuesday when utility task vehicle he was riding in rolled over on a trail. He was killed and three other firefighters in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

Sharkevich, who was known as Sharkey, was also a retired Hartford firefighter, according to police.

A wake is planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home at 34 Beaver Road in Wethersfield.

A funeral service for Firefighter Sharkevich will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 140 Farmington Avenue in Hartford.

He will be buried at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.