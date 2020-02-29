Local
Funeral Mass for 4 Family Members Killed in Florida Crash to Be Held Saturday

Josephine Fay, Julie Smith and her two children died in a car crash during a trip to Florida

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday morning for four members of the same Massachusetts family who were killed in a car crash while on vacation in Florida.

The services are scheduled to begin at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to their obituaries.

Josephine Fay, 76; her daughter Julie Smith, 41; and Smith's children Jaxon, 11, and Scarlett, 5, were vacationing at Disney World on Feb. 18 when their van was rear-ended by a pickup truck, police have said.

Fay, Julie Smith and Scarlett Smith died at the scene of the crash in Kissimmee, Florida. Jaxon Smith died at the hospital the following day.

Two other children — Shalie Smith, 10, and Skylar Smith, 5 — were not injured.

