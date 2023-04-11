Local

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Boston Civil Rights Pioneer Mel King

The funeral will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Jay Williams, with members of the family and community giving eulogies

By Alysha Palumbo and Kirsten Glavin

Family and friends of trailblazing Boston civil rights activist Mel King are gathering in Boston's South End for his funeral on Tuesday, which was declared a citywide day of remembrance.

The compassionate community leader and beloved former state representative died last month at 94. The funeral at Union United Methodist Church will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Jay Williams, with members of the family and community giving eulogies, with

Watch a livestream of the funeral service, set to begin at noon, on this page.

King, who in 1983 became the first Black person to reach a general election in a Boston mayoral race, inspired a generation of politicians in the city. He's been remembered through a series of events in the city, including a wreath-laying at City Hall on Monday, where Mayor Michelle Wu made the declaration of a day of remembrance, and a wake later in the day.

Mel King’s son opens up about his father’s life as a community leaders ad civil rights activist.

Hundreds gathered in long lines wrapped around the Union United Methodist Church Monday for King’s public viewing.

“I saw people of every race, every ethnicity, every religion in that line back there and it’s beautiful,” said Ben Flucas, who worked with King at the State House.

