Funeral services announced for Boston philanthropist Jack Connors

Funeral services have been announced for Jack Connors, the Boston philanthropist, advertising titan and political powerbroker who died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 82.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 29, from 3-8 p.m. at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church in Chestnut Hill, and a funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m., also at Saint Ignatius.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed.

Connors was one of the founders of the advertising firm Hill, Holiday, Connors, Cosmopulos, and helped create Camp Harbor View, a summer program for middle-school kids from some of Boston's poorest neighborhoods.

He was credited with helping bring about the partnership between Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospital, and chaired the board for Partners HealthCare, the entity formed by the two hospitals. He also chaired the Dana-Farber/Partners CancerCare and Harvard CancerCare boards.

Connors was also an advisor and fundraiser for some of the state's most prominent politicians, including Healey, former Massacusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, former Boston mayors Thomas Menino and Marty Walsh, and current Mayor Michelle Wu.

He said in a 2018 interview with the Boston Business Journal that when he looks back on his life, he feels that he “won the lottery.”

“There's nothing to indicate that anybody ever nominated me most likely to succeed,” Connors said in the interview. “And, so, I like to think that most of my life at the moment is helping people who could use the help.”