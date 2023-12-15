Funeral services Friday for fallen Waltham police officer

Funereal services will take place Friday for Waltham, Massachusetts, Police Officer Paul Tracey who was killed last week — along with National Grid worker Roderick Jackson — when a man crashed into a utility work site and then drove off.

The Parish of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted will likely see crowds of people again gather later Friday morning for Tracey’s funeral — like what was seen Thursday night as people from all over came to Waltham for his wake.

Family, friends, the Waltham community, law enforcement and frankly, strangers who spent hours out in the cold, waited their turn to pay respects to Tracey. It was a wake that ended with fireworks as people reflected on his life of family, and life of service to the public.

Tracey dedicated nearly three decades of his life to being a police officer. He was killed last week working detail while a National Grid crew was repairing a gas line, when a car crashed into Tracey and Jackson, killing them both.

Tracey will be laid to rest on Friday.

"It speaks volumes for what kind of a person he was and how he lived his life and how he treated people," said Martha Tracey McCarthy, Tracey's cousin.

"I've spent so many holidays with them because I'm single and they welcomed me with open arms. They still do. I just had to come pay my respects [and] show my love," said Phyllis Cashman

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Those who want to take part can help line the procession, which will go from the church, passed the Waltham Police Department and end at Mt. Feake Cemetery.