Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from RI in Congress, is sworn into office​

He replaces Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation

David Delpoio | Providence Journal via AP

New Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, was sworn into office Monday.

Amo, a Democrat, won a special election in November to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation.

The House chamber burst into applause as Speaker Mike Johnson swore in the new lawmaker.

The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked most recently as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House.

