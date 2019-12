A 2-alarm fire in Brockton left a 2.5-story garage completely scorched on Sunday.

The wood frame garage and three cars are beyond repair, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 140 Market Street around 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The fire was “fully involved” when they arrived, Brockton fire says.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.