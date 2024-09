A Massachusetts highway was shut in Taunton on Tuesday as firefighters put out a garbage truck fire.

Route 140 north was closed at Route 24 for the fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation noted.

A garbage truck was at the scene, covered in fire retardant, with firefighters in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.