Garth Brooks Announces Fall Gillette Stadium Concert

It will be the first concert at Gillette Stadium since before the pandemic, when Kenny Chesney played in August 2019

By Jake Levin

In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Crowds for football games aren't the only thing returning to Gillette Stadium this fall.

The concert scene is coming back to Foxboro as well, with seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks announcing a show on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

It will be the first concert at Gillette Stadium since before the pandemic, when Kenny Chesney played in August 2019.

Tickets, which will cost $94.95, go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m., with a limit of eight per purchase. Tickets can be bought at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

The show will be the first for Brooks, 59, in the Boston area in six years and his first-ever show at Gillette.

