Gas Outage Hits Salem, NH, After Work Crews Damage Line

Hundreds of customers are without natural gas service Monday after a gas line was damaged by a work crew in Salem, New Hampshire, police said.

Due to the line being damaged, more than 300 customers are without service in the area of Route 28/Broadway and Route 111 south to Friendship Drive. The area also includes Route 97 and Main Street from Route 28 to Merrill Avenue, police said.

The impacted area, which police say represents a major portion of the city, includes Salem's schools, town hall, senior center and senior housing complex.

Unitil, which is working on the issue, is giving the city an 8-hour repair timeline. It estimated that about 300 customers were without power after the line was damaged by a third-party contractor.

Repairs will likely be completed by the early evening, Unitil said, at which point technicians will re-light customers' natural gas by going door to door. That process is expected to be finished overnight, with some businesses being re-lit in the early morning.

Officials plan to provide an update on the situation at 4 p.m.