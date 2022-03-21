Gas Prices in Mass. Down 9 Cents Compared to Last Week

Gas prices in Massachusetts are down 9 cents compared to this time last week, according to AAA Northeast.

Last week the state average was at a record high of $4.35 per gallon; today, it is $4.26 per gallon. In part to thank for the lower price, AAA says, is a lower global price for crude oil, which is around $105/barrel.

While the week-over-week price is an improvement, we're still dealing with remarkably high prices brought on in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other volatility in the market. Today's price is 72 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 higher than a year ago. The Massachusetts average is 1 cent higher than the national average.

An AAA survey earlier this month found that anything over $4 per gallon is a "tipping point" for most drivers. About 59 percent of respondents said that was the price at which they would change driving habits at that price range - and it seems to be happening, according to AAA.

"Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road," said Mary Maguire, director of Public/Government Affairs in a media release. "But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term."

How to save gas while driving

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas:

Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.

Slow down and drive at the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid sudden starts and accelerations. These actions considerably increase fuel consumption.

Avoide prolonged idling to warm up the engine, even in winter, as it wastes fuel.

Minimize the use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to run the air conditioning compressor.

Also, compare gas prices -- sometimes the lowest prices are just around the corner.

Where can I find the cheapest gas in Massachusetts?

To create this map, we are using data from GasBuddy, which collects gas station prices primarily based on user submissions, as well as gas station entries.

The map shows gas stations with their most current prices from a wide range of cities and does not necessarily include the cheapest in the state, but rather gives consumers a wide range of options when looking for inexpensive gas.

The below prices are from Monday, March 21:

Will Massachusetts suspend its gas tax?

Lawmakers in multiple states, including Massachusetts, have floated the idea of suspending gas taxes to give drivers some relief at the pump, and there have also been discussions of doing the same with the federal gas tax.