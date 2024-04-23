Gas prices in Mass. jump 19 cents in the past week

If you filled your gas tank recently, you may have experienced some sticker shock, as gas prices are soaring.

According to AAA Northeast, gas in Massachusetts is up 19 cents a gallon over the last week. Compared to one month ago, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is up 27 cents.

AAA Northeast says the biggest factor in this double-digit price jump is the switchover to summer blend fuel last week – that's why prices generally increase this time of year.

They say winter blend is cheaper to produce, but summer blend tends to not vaporize as easily in the heat, so you get better gas mileage.

With reduced demand between spring break and Memorial Day, those experts say gas prices should moderate soon.

And despite international concerns, oil prices have been dropping, which should help keep gas prices from rising further as well.

"International issues, tensions in the Middle East. Back in the day, we'd see oil prices shoot up almost overnight. That's not happening these days," said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesperson. "Part of that is the United States is now positioned as the world's leading producer of oil and gasoline, so we have a lot of independence when it comes to effects around the world, when it comes to the global oil market."

To put this in perspective, last year at this time, gas prices were about 8 cents lower than they are now.