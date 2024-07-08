Gavin Newsom in NH on Monday as more Dems call for Biden to step aside

California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- seen as a top contender if Joe Biden exits the presidential race -- is scheduled to be in New Hampshire on Monday to campaign for the Biden-Harris campaign and headine a fundraiser for Democratic candidates.

Newsom campaigned with Biden in Pennsylvania over the weekend and offered a forceful defense of the embattled president while also sidestepping talk about whether he could be a potential replacement should Biden decide to step aside.

He has long been a top Biden campaign surrogate and was among the governors who rallied behind the president after a private White House session on Wednesday. Yet Newsom himself is among those mentioned as potential replacements should Biden step aside and allow an open convention when Democratic delegates convene in Chicago next month.

The governor dodged questions over the weekend about those potential outcomes, including a question about whether he would support Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination if Biden leaves the race.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“I don’t even like playing in the hypotheticals, because last night was about sort of locking down any doubt or ambiguity,” he said, referring to Biden’s session with Democratic governors. “And then we start running in different directions, zigging and zagging and all that kind of speculation. And that gets in the way of progress.”

Newsom acknowledged “a tough few weeks” during his remarks to picnic attendees, and he admitted he had to scrap his planned talking points when facing reporters in Atlanta after the debate. But he said Biden reassured him and other Democratic governors Wednesday at the White House, where the president acknowledged his flop but expressed determination to win his rematch with Trump.

More than 200 people have RSVP'd for Monday's "Blue Summer Campaign Kick-Off," hosted by New Hampshire House and Senate Democrats.

"Democratic candidates and supporters from across New Hampshire will come together to celebrate the great success Democrats have had this year, and look forward to even more victories this fall," said an email announcement for the event.

Four more Democrats in Congress called on Biden to step aside during a phone call on Sunday, but Biden defended his place at the top of the Democratic ticket Monday in a surprise interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"I'm not going anywhere," Biden said. "I absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

"I'm getting so frustrated by the elites in the party" calling on him to step down, he added. "I don't care what the millionaires think."

The Associated Press and CNBC contributed to this report.