Genesis Club Named Champion in Action for Mental Health Support and Education

Genesis Club, a nonprofit organization that helps people recovering from serious mental illness attain employment, education, physical health, and stable housing, has been named a 2022 Champion in Action in the category of Mental Health Support and Education.

The award, announced jointly by Citizens and NECN, includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work.

Genesis Club uses the internationally recognized Evidence-Based model to deliver job skills/training and employment support; education support; health/wellness activities; and housing assistance in a stigma-free, work-focused community. Through their employment program, members work alongside staff to run the clubhouse and gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. This award will help further accelerate Genesis Club’s efforts to reduce the state’s unemployment rate for people with mental illness.

“The past 18 months have proven the importance of both mental health support and education,” said Lisa Murray, president of Citizens Massachusetts. “Genesis Club is a true Champion in Action and their work is making an impact in this critical area. This grant will help them extend their reach and further their mission, which will benefit our community.”

“Support for everyone in the community is at the top of our priorities,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston. “We applaud Genesis Club for their leadership in mental health, and for providing our neighbors with a caring community where they can recover and rebuild together.”

To date, the Champions in Action program, now in its 20th year, has awarded more than $10 million in contributions and promotional support to 362 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In Massachusetts, 58 nonprofits have been honored as Champions in Action, receiving more than $1.6 million.

“We are first and foremost a community, dedicated to helping people living with serious mental illness to re-enter the workplace, complete their education, find stable housing, work towards better health and build meaningful friendships. Every member of Genesis Club is a champion in our eyes because they defy the odds every single day. Members of accredited Clubhouses like ours experience lower rates of hospitalization and social isolation, and much higher rates of employment. The Citizens Champions in Action award will allow us to expand our supports for young adults who have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Ann Brennan, executive director at Genesis Club, Inc.

As a Champion in Action, Genesis Club will receive:

A $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens;

Features and public service announcements from NECN;

Volunteer support from Citizens;

Complimentary membership to the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network;

Public relations and promotional support.

For more information about the Citizens and NECN Champions in Action program, visit www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx