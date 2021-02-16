Get NECN on Roku

NECN is now available on Roku. Our Roku app lets you browse current news videos, get the most up-to-date forecast from our First Alert Weather team and watch our top stories on your TV whenever you want.

The app refreshes with new videos throughout the day, giving you access to the latest local story highlights, breaking news, weather and consumer investigative reporting from our award-winning journalists.

You can download the NECN app from the Roku Channel Store and stream on-demand content on your Roku TV or a Roku streaming player for free. Simply search for “NECN“ in the Roku app using your remote and the on-screen keyboard.

We hope you enjoy our new app. Please rate it in the Channel Store and send us your feedback to NECNdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com. Your comments will help us improve the app experience.

Visit our products page for more ways to get NECN news on your devices.