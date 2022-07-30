‘Ghost Bike' Memorial Dedicated to Man Killed in July Bike Crash in Boston

Dozens of cyclists gathered in Boston Saturday to dedicate a memorial bicycle to a man who died in a bike crash this month.

George Clemmer, a 71-year-old from Cambridge, was fatally struck by a dump truck on July 13. A white bike -- known as a "ghost bike" -- was placed on the corner of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues in Boston, where he was struck.

Clemmer's family share heartfelt words in his memorial during Saturday's dedication. Bicycle advocates called for safer streets for bicyclists, and pushed for legislation that would reduce traffic fatalities across the city.

"For George, it was a really important part of his life to bike and it was something that brought him so much joy and he loved [it]," said Eliza Parad, director of organizing at the Boston Cyclists Union. "So for that same thing to be how his life has ended is horrible."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More than 100 people are expected to gather on Charles Street in Boston on Tuesday and create a bike lane with their bodies during the morning commute. The gesture is a call to demand progress be made on Boston's downtown bike network.