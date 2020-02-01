Local
Gilmore Named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

He is the first cornerback to receive the honor since Green Bay's Charles Woodson in 2009

New England's Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Considered one of the game's best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eight pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the NFL lead.

Gilmore was a key member of the league's stingiest defense in 2019; New England allowed 225 points in winning an 11th straight AFC East title.

Gilmore earned 21 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

