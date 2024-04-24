Rhode Island

Girl, 10, hit by car in RI while in crosswalk, police say

Driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police. They were issued a motor vehicle violation for right of way in crosswalk

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in Johnston, Rhode Island, while crossing the street Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on Plainfield Street, Johnston police said.

The girl was in the crosswalk in front of the Pentecostal Fountain of Life Church, police said, adding she had exited a family member's car to head into the church

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police, WJAR reported. They were issued a motor vehicle violation for right of way in crosswalk.

No criminal charges were filed.

