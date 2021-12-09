Local

school bus crash

Girl, 16, Dies After Being Hit by School Bus in Springfield, Mass.

The victim was transferred to Baystate Medical Center before succumbing to her injuries

By Parker Pence

NBC 5 News

A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a school bus in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The crash took place in downtown Springfield at the intersection of State and Dwight streets at about 2:45 p.m., police said. The girl, who was on foot when she was hit, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

But she later died at Baystate Medical Center, police said Thursday, identifying the victim only as a 16-year-old girl. Her name has not yet been released.

The Springfield Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the crash, police said.

