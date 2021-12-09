Girl, 16, Dies After Being Hit by School Bus in Springfield, Mass.

A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a school bus in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The crash took place in downtown Springfield at the intersection of State and Dwight streets at about 2:45 p.m., police said. The girl, who was on foot when she was hit, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

But she later died at Baystate Medical Center, police said Thursday, identifying the victim only as a 16-year-old girl. Her name has not yet been released.

Update: The pedestrian involved in the crash at State/Dwight Sts. on Wednesday afternoon, a 16 year old female, succumbed to her injuries at Baystate on Wednesday. The SPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) December 9, 2021

The Springfield Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the crash, police said.