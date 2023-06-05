Local

missing person

Girl, 16, missing from Belmont since Friday, police say

Police believe Makalyn Thompson may be in the Greater Boston area, naming Watertown as one possibility for where she could be

By Asher Klein

A missing person sign from Makalyn Thompson
Belmont Police Department

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl from Belmont, Massachusetts, who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Belmont police reported on Monday that Makalyn Thompson was missing. The 5-foot-9, 110-lb. teenager was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and carrying a white bag.

Police believe Thompson may be in the Greater Boston area, naming Watertown as one possibility for where she could be.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They didn't share more information about the circumstances around the disappearance.

This article tagged under:

missing personBelmont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us