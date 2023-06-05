Girl, 16, missing from Belmont since Friday, police say

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl from Belmont, Massachusetts, who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Belmont police reported on Monday that Makalyn Thompson was missing. The 5-foot-9, 110-lb. teenager was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and carrying a white bag.

Police believe Thompson may be in the Greater Boston area, naming Watertown as one possibility for where she could be.

They didn't share more information about the circumstances around the disappearance.