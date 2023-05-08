Girls Inc. of Worcester Pauses Programs After Placing Top Officials on Leave

An organization out of Worcester, Massachusetts, that works to inspire girls and help move them move past barriers paused its programs on Monday after placing its CEO and COO on leave, according to reporting by MassLive.

Girls Inc. of Worcester announced on Friday that it would be pausing its programs due to a lack of staffing to "safely and effectively provide these services," according to MassLive.

The CEO and COO of the organization were placed on administrative leave amid an external investigation that revolves around workplace equity, the news outlet reported, citing a news release. The concerns were reportedly raised by some employees.

Girls Inc. describes itself on its website as a group that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold by equipping them to navigate gender, economic and social barriers.