Crash closes Route 128 north in Gloucester

Gloucester police described the crash as a roll-over accident and said traffic was being off 128 onto Crafts Road

By Asher Klein

A crashed car on Route 128 in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
A car crash has closed Route 128 north in Gloucester, Massachusetts, near Grant Circle on Friday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which the Massachusetts State Police said took place at Crafts Road and involved multiple vehicles.

Gloucester police described the crash as a roll-over accident and said traffic was being off 128 onto Crafts Road.

They didn't immediately share more information.

Footage from the scene showed at least three vehicles involved in the crash.

A crashed car and van on Route 128 in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
A crashed car and van on Route 128 in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

