Gloucester Closes Public Beach Parking Lots

Good luck finding parking if you're from out of town and coming to Gloucester, Massachusetts, this weekend.

Workers at Gloucester beaches turned away dozens of beachgoers on Saturday, including at least one family that had traveled about two hours from Springfield.

"It's kind of heartbreaking because my wife dragged me out to the beach and picked this destination two hours away, and now we have to turn back home," Ali Williams said.

Several people argued with officials at the beach who told them about the city order, while others left their car outside the gates despite warnings it would be towed.

“They’re having us turn around and stuff and we tried a couple other side roads and there all no parking," said Hunter Vaverchak, a North Andover resident.

In an effort to keep everyone safe as beach weather approaches, especially during a pandemic, the mayor has closed all public beach parking lots.

Why? For starters, residents have been complaining about the traffic, not to mention social distancing is even harder with so many people flocking to the beaches.

If you were looking to cool off at the beach this weekend, you cannot park at one in Gloucester unless you live there.

Another factor: high tide. It's happening early in the day both Saturday and Sunday, so more police will be out to enforce the rules.

Warning signs will be place up for visitors letting them know they'll be towed if they try to park anyways. This policy will stay in effect through Sunday.

There's no word on whether or not these restrictions will continue into subsequent weekends.

