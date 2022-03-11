Local

Massachusetts

Gloucester Police Seek Missing 16-Year-Old

Noah Leschinsky was last seen March 2 in Gloucester, Massachusetts, police say

Gloucester Police

Police in Gloucester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing since last week.

Authorities say Noah Leschinsky was last seen in the Washington Street area on March 2. He is believed to have left on his own.

Leschinsky is described as a Black male who is between 5'8 and 5'10 and about 160 pounds. He has a scar on his left eyebrow.

When he was last seen, Leschinsky was wearing grey sweatpants, white Reebok sneakers and a long-sleeve plaid shirt police say is black or blue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212 or the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-3444.

