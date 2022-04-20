Gloucester to Offer Parking Reservation at City Beaches This Year

Busy beach days are on the horizon, but the city of Gloucester, Massachusetts, is spending the off-season trying to tackle crowded streets and parking lots.

They’re turning to a new tool to help visitors plan ahead.

Gloucester is known for its coastline, but that popularity comes at the price of traffic.

"Before 7 traffic just lines up any which way. It’s like a spider effect," Peter Galatis said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This year, you’ll be able to use tech to plan your parking ahead.

"Anything we can do to reduce that kind of congestion will be a real plus," explained Mayor Greg Verga.

The city plans to launch Yodel on Memorial Day weekend. The new system will allow non-residents to reserve and pay for parking at city beaches ahead of time. Visitors can access Yodel through a website up to 10 days before they hit the beach, guaranteeing them a pre-paid spot when they arrive.

With each reservation, you’ll get a QR code sent to your phone. That’s what they will scan at the booth.

"Takes away the cash at the beach which creates more efficiency they’ll get through the gate that much smoother," Verga said.

For residents, no reservations are required.