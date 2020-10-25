Goat Missing From Mass. Animal Sanctuary, Reward Offered for Her Return

An animal sanctuary in Norton, Massachusetts, is looking for one of its beloved goats, "Blossom," who went missing Saturday.

The owner of Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary believes the animal was stolen from her enclosure during public visiting hours. Blossom was not wearing her jacket at the time of her disappearance, the farm said on Facebook.

The owner says she wants Blossom back, "no questions asked."

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the whereabouts of Blossom, or for her safe return to the farm.

The animal farm in Norton is home to over 200 animals, each with their own unique story of how they came there. Some have come from abusive situations and some have been found while lost, while others needed a permanent home or have been rescued from slaughter, the sanctuary's website says.

Blossom could not even walk when she arrived at the farm, according to the website's animal stories section. While it was "touch and go for awhile," Blossom began to recover after receiving therapy for her legs, as well as lots of love and support. One thing this lovable goat likes to do is follow after her sister Holly and Acorn, two other goats living at the Norton sanctuary. All three were adopted at the same time.

Anyone with information regarding Blossom's whereabouts is asked to contact Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at 508-431-6182.