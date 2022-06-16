Golfers Tee Off to Kick Off US Open Thursday

The first golfers tee off Thursday morning, marking the official start of the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

An amateur from Wellesley, 20-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen, leads the way from the tee box at 6:45 a.m. Last year’s U.S. Open winner, Jon Rahm, was scheduled to start at 7:18 a.m., followed by Worcester native Scott Stallings at 7:29 and 2011 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy at 7:40 a.m. Vermont’s Keegan Bradley starts at 8:02 a.m.

Thursday marks the start of the first of four rounds. Thousands of fans have been coming to The Country Club all week as the U.S. Open returns to the historic venue for the first time since 1988. The course has only hosted the championship three other times, but has been the site of several other major golf events.

Fran Quinn has played a lot of golf in his life, but playing in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline has been a dream.

Those who want to attend will need to plan ahead as thousands of fans are expected over the next several days. People won’t be able to drive anywhere near the Country Club.

For those who don’t have a parking pass to one of the nearby lots, the T is the best option either through the Orange Line to Forest Hills or the Green Line to Reservoir, Cleveland Circle or Boston College. Shuttles will be available to drop people off near Gate 5.

There are two rideshare drop-offs; one at Larz Anderson Park, which is within walking distance to the U.S. Open, and the other is at the Founders Garage near Trip Advisor in Needham.