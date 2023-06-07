Good samaritan rescues man from car crash in Maine, police say

A man was rescued by a good samaritan after a fiery crash in Brownfield , Maine which, according to police, may have saved the man's life.

Authorities received reports of the crash at around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle had rolled over multiple times and had burst into flames with the driver trapped inside, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was initially trapped and there were no other passengers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When the driver removed himself from the vehicle, he was reportedly on fire, according to News Center Maine.

Authorities say a good samaritan from a nearby home was able to extinguish the fire and drag the driver to safety away from the crash.

The man stayed with the driver until emergency crews arrived, deputies say. The driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.