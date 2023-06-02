Good Samaritans Credited With Stopping Attempted Kidnapping in Plymouth

Three good Samaritans intervened to stop a man who is accused of trying to kidnap his estranged wife in front of their child during a confrontation in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Friday morning, actions that police say likely saved the woman's life.

Plymouth police said it all started when a man showed up at his estranged wife's home, despite a restraining order against him. He had with him a face mask and handcuffs, according to police, who allege the man tried to kidnap the woman by grabbing her by the head and neck as she held one of their children.

The woman screamed and the commotion got the attention of Jamie Costa, a former corrections officer, who told the man to stop. According to police, the man then pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband. By then two brothers, Jeffrey "Chili" Williams, and David Williams, who were working in the area, had also rushed over to help. One of the brothers pulled his own gun while the other helped Costa as he tackled the attacker. The three of them held the man until Officer Bobby Hacket arrived, responding to calls of a "man chasing a woman down the street with gun."

Police said they found two replica firearms and a stiletto knife off the man.

The man, a 39-year-old town resident who has not been named, was charged with violation of a restraining order, assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.

"We are thankful for our quick thinking, good, able bodied residents who in the words of Officer Hackett "Saved this Woman's life," Plymouth police wrote in a media release. "We are thankful that good people, coupled with good law enforcement, came together to keep a woman and her children safe."

Costa was recognized for his bravery in 2019 when he tackled a man who was fleeing police. He will be receiving another award for his actions Friday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.